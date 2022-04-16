'It's a special relationship. He teaches me small things': 18-year-old star on his bond with AB de Villiers

IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians are looking to end their five-match losing streak. This is not the first time that the five-time title winners have had a losing streak of five matches but Rohit Sharma's men have a tough road ahead, with the competition expanded to ten teams this year.

Mumbai have had a below-par auction and the team doesn't seem to have enough firepower at the moment. But the MI think-tank did snap up promising Dewald Brevis, who has shown glimpses of his batting prowess. Many have labelled him 'Baby AB' due to resemblances in the batting styles of the youngster and AB de Villiers. In the game against Punjab Kings, Brevis slammed Rahul Chahar for a four and four consecutive sixes in the ninth over, which included a massive 112 metres six over long-on.

The South African was the leading run-getter in the recent U19 World Cup with 506 runs in six matches at an average of 84.33, and Brevis can have a breakthrough IPL season if he continues the momentum. The youngster has revealed that he's been getting tips from de Villiers, who has played a big role in Bervis' career so far.

"He's played a big role, it's a special relationship. He teaches me small things that help me a lot. It's about my mindset, the way to play the game & tells me to keep it simple with thinking about the game and also with small technical things which he helps me a lot with. Playing with aggression is important but also to just keep calm in certain situations and to now see how next game goes," said Brevis in a pre-match chat with broadcasters ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

"I really enjoyed it a lot and just try to learn from everyone and try to play fearless out there and play smart cricket. It just happened (against Chahar), I knew my strengths and when I see the ball, they just took over," he added.

The 18-year-old, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹3 crore in the February auction, also shared his experience of sharing the dressing room with the greats.

"It's really a dream come true to learn from all the legends about cricket in the dressing room. There is so much to learn for every day, every minute. Now to just learn and to do it then out on the field," he said.