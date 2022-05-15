Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / KKR captain Shreyas Iyer clarifies 'CEO involved in team selection' comment after win over SRH: 'I wanted to say that..'
cricket

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer clarifies 'CEO involved in team selection' comment after win over SRH: 'I wanted to say that..'

IPL 2022: The Kolkata Knight Riders captain issued a clarification on his comment that came after the win against MI, hinting that the franchise's CEO was involved in teams selection.
Shreyas Iyer.(PTI)
Published on May 15, 2022 07:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured their sixth win in the 2022 Indian Premier League to stay alive in contention for playoff qualification. The side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad – fellow contenders for top-4 – by 54 runs and climbed to the sixth spot in the table; however, with only one win remaining, the Knight Riders can reach a maximum of 14 points, meaning the side will have to rely on other results to go in their favor. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'Had Razzaq taken Sachin’s catch, game could've been tight. Akram was miffed': Kaif recalls Pakistan tie in 2003 WC

The KKR have endured an inconsistent season in IPL 2022; the side had won three of its first four games, but conceded defeats in five successive matches later, losing the momentum. Following a win against Mumbai Indians in the game prior to the one against SRH, Iyer had went on to indicate that KKR CEO Venky Mysore is also involved in team selections, which drew particular attention from fans and former cricketers alike.

“Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this,” Iyer had said after the game.

RELATED STORIES

However, after a convincing win over Hyderabad, Iyer issued a clarification on the statement. 

"When I took the CEO's name, I wanted to say that he's there to console the players who've been sitting out. It's tough for us as well while picking teams," Iyer said.

Questions were raised after KKR played 13 different combinations in 13 games so far, some forced due to injuries but a few just for the heck of it.

According to news agency PTI, it was known that KKR management have had a word with Iyer and told him to clarify as his comments reflected poorly on the all-powerful Mysore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
shreyas iyer kkr ipl 2022 ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP