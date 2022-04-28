IPL 2022, KKR predicted XI vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders bank on seniors to rectify mistakes against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022, KKR predicted XI vs DC: After enduring a crushing eight-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get things back in order when they play Delhi Capitals in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday evening. The team failed to chase a mediocre 157 in their previous encounter, something that they will look to rectify going into the next clash. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

In order to do that we might see a couple of changes in their playing XI as compared to their clash against Gujarat. Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch, who was not part of the match, should return to his original slot, with wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings making his way.

Another massive change that we can see is the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane in the middle-order. The 33-year-old is an experienced candidate and his addition brings a depth to their batting, which already have Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell in the ranks.

If Billings is missing the encounter, Sheldon Jackson becomes an automatic pick because of his wicketkeeping abilities, which has also been exemplary in the season so far. He will come in the middle-order in place of Rinku Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI vs Delhi Capitals

Openers: Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer

Top and Middle order: Shreyas Iyer at number 3, followed by Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson

Power hitter: Andre Russell

Spin options: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy

Pacers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

Changes from the previous match: Aaron Finch comes in for Sam Billings. Ajinkya Rahane is added to strengthen the middle order and Sheldon Jackson walks in the side in place of Rinku Singh.

Changes inbatting position as per this line-up: Finch should open the innings with Venkatesh Iyer. Ajinkya Rahane should bat at the number four position.

Nitish Rana, who stay in the middle have been very limited should bat slightly down the order, considering his inconsistency to go long.

Sunil Narine should go back to his original batting position after wasting the two chances he got to open the innings.

