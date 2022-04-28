IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders look to get things back in order

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to get back on winning ways when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday evening. The Capitals endured a tough 15-run defeat in a high-scoring encounter against Rajasthan Royals, which was marred by ‘no-ball’ controversy. Good news for Capitals is that both Mitchell Marsh and Tim Siefert have recovered from Covid-19. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are struggling and have lost four matches in a row. They too will hope for a positive result and get their campaign back on track. Both the sides have met earlier in the season, with Capitals coming on top by 44 runs and Shreyas Iyer and co will now to settle the score. Catch the LIVE updates of DC vs KKR:

