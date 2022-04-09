'KKR used him at opening, 3, 4, 5. Here, he has a fixed position': Parthiv Patel on 31-year-old star's IPL 2022 outings

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their first win of the 2022 Indian Premier League season earlier on Saturday when they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. After restricting Ravindra Jadeja's side on 154/7 in 20 overs, Abhishek Sharma (75) produced a magnificent performance as the Sunrisers ended their wait for their opening win of the season.

SRH openers Abhishek and Kane Williamson (32) stitched a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket in the chase, and Rahul Tripathi also played a good hand for the men in orange with an unbeaten 39.

Tripathi has been one of the positives for the SRH in the early stages of the season; he had scored an important 44 for the side in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants as well, and former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that a fixed position for Tripathi has been key to his consistency so far.

“The energy that he shows in the IPL games, he does exactly that in domestic games as well for Maharashtra as well. He plays the exactly the same way he plays in the IPL. That's the reason I feel it is not in alien condition for any uncapped player if youre playing at same intensity in both, domestic games and IPL. You are at ease,” said Patel on Cricbuzz.

“We're seeing Tripathi succeeding. Also, playing at different positions as well (makes a difference). KKR used him at opening, 3, 4, 5, everywhere. Here, he has got a fixed number. I think that is the reason why he is doing really well,” said Patel further.

With their first win of the season, Sunrisers climbed to eighth position in the table with two points. Defending champions CSK are now at the bottom of the table, while five-time champions Mumbai Indians are ninth. Kolkata Knight Riders continue to be at the top with six points.