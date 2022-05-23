'I had few comments after last year's IPL': Punjab Kings star shuts critics, says ‘always nice to prove people wrong’

Punjab Kings had an inconsistent outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the franchise winning seven and losing the same number of matches. Despite assembling a formidable squad, Mayank Agarwal and co failed to click as a unit and ended their campaign on the sixth position in the ten-team points table. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

However, there were positives to draw from the Punjab camp as 23-year-old Arshdeep Singh produced an inspirational show, which eventually helped him break into India squad for the T20Is against South Africa.

Apart from the pacer, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone too had a season to remember. Batting at a staggering strike-rate of over 180, the all-rounder amassed 437 runs from 14 matches, which included four half-centuries.

His contribution with the ball and field was exceptional too. With Rahul Chahar being used as a lone spinner on most occasions, Livingstone chipped in perfectly as the second fiddle and scalped six wickets from 14 games.

Being the most expensive overseas player in the auction, Livingstone clearly lived up to the enormous price tag and the player is pleased to have silenced his critics with his display.

"I had a few comments after last year's IPL," Livingstone said after Punjab wrapped up their season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

"It's always nice to prove a few people wrong.

"I'm still learning, still developing and hopefully playing in all these different tournaments around the world, it's all about gaining that experience and try to become a better player," the all-rounder was quoted by Reuters as saying in their report.

Livingstone smashed 34 sixes, second only to Jos Buttler (37), typifying Punjab's entertaining brand of cricket.

"I felt like I have been hitting the ball well all tournament, but got out in some stupid ways at times too early, but it's the way I have played," said the all-rounder, who has played three one-dayers and 17 T20 matches for England.

