IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders look to get things back in order
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to get back on winning ways when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday evening. The Capitals endured a tough 15-run defeat in a high-scoring encounter against Rajasthan Royals, which was marred by ‘no-ball’ controversy. Good news for Capitals is that both Mitchell Marsh and Tim Siefert have recovered from Covid-19. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are struggling and have lost four matches in a row. They too will hope for a positive result and get their campaign back on track. Both the sides have met earlier in the season, with Capitals coming on top by 44 runs and Shreyas Iyer and co will now to settle the score. Catch the LIVE updates of DC vs KKR:
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 04:52 PM
DC vs KKR LIVE updates: Delhi Capitals to don special jersey
The Delhi Capitals players will sport a new jersey going into the clash against KKR. The franchise shared the pictures on social media.
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 04:43 PM
IPL 2022 LIVE updates: What is at stake
A positive result for DC tonight will see them move to the sixth position on the points table. The win will take them to 8 points and despite being on level terms, a better net run-rate will help them tumble the Mayank Agarwal-unit from the position.
Similarly, if KKR win then they will jump two spots on the points table. They too will have 8 points if they manage to beat Delhi and due to superior run-rate as compared to Punjab, they'll take their position.
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 04:34 PM
IPL 2022, DC vs KKR LIVE: A look at the points table
If we look at the points table, both Delhi and Kolkata are languishing at the bottom half. Delhi is placed seventh, with three wins from seven games.
Kolkata, on the other hand, are one spot below their opponent at the eighth position. They too have the same number of wins but have played an extra match.
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 04:12 PM
DC vs KKR: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!