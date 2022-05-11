IPL 2022 Live Streaming RR vs DC: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live streaming

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RR vs DC Live Streaming, IPL 2022: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
David Warner and Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals (IPL)
Published on May 11, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

At a time when the race to playoffs have heated up, Delhi Capitals are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in an important IPL 2022 encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi have the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate ( 0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (May 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between RR vs DC on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

