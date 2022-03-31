IPL 2022, LSG Predicted XI vs CSK: KL Rahul to make a change after defeat in first match

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul's "couldn't have asked for a better start" comment after a defeat in their very first match in IPL 2022 against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans took Twitter by storm. If one tries to find the reasons behind Rahul's remark then it would be hard to think beyond the performance of their two Indian batters Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni. The duo took their total past 150 after they had lost their top four inside the powerplay.

LSG will next face defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who too are coming off a defeat in their first match against KKR in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

LSG Predicted XI vs CSK

KL Rahul: He got an absolute peach first up from Mohammed Shami and was dismissed for a golden duck. But trust KL Rahul to bounce back strongly in the next outing against CSK. He would also be hoping to get his act together as a captain.

Quinton de Kock: If LSG captain Rahul was beaten on the outside by Shami, de Kock got one that came back with the angle and snuck through the gap between his bat and pad. The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter needs to come good in the second match.

Evin Lewis: The West Indies left-hander would be a little disappointed with the way he got out in the previous match. Although Shubman Gill took a great catch running backwards but Lewis wouldn't be too proud of the heave across the line.

Manish Pandey: Another one of Mohammed Shami's preys in the previous match, Manish Pandey is an important part of the LSG middle-order and he would look to get going against CSK.

Deepak Hooda: His stocks are rising with each passing day and there are valid reasons for it. The way he absorbed the pressure after a top-order collapse and made his way to a fifty was commendable. He will be a little disappointed by giving away 22 runs in the crucial 16th over of the match though.

Ayush Badoni: The young man from Delhi was the talk of the town for his stunning fifty on IPL debut. His captain KL Rahul even went on to term him as 'Baby AB'. It will be interesting to see how he goes against CSK.

Krunal Pandya: He gave the finishing push to the LSG innings and then came back and bowled brilliantly to put the brakes on the Gujarat Titans innings. The wicket of his brother and opposition captain Hardik Pandya was the icing on the cake.

Andrew Tye: There is still no word about his availability but the right-arm Australian quick should be an immediate pick if he is fit and ready considering the lack of experience shown by Mohsin Khan in the first match.

Dushmantha Chameera: The pick of the LSG bowlers from the previous encounter, Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera would be a key weapon for Rahul with the new ball against the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Avesh Khan: He was quite good in the previous match apart from the last over where he was hit for three fours by Abhinav Manohar. Avesh Khan is fast rising through the ranks and this IPL is crucial for his career.

Ravi Bishnoi: Pretty much similar to how Avesh Khan's day was. Bishnoi was brilliant in the first three overs that he bowled but was hit for 17 runs in the last over by Rahul Tewatia. The leg-spinner would be looking for an improved show against CSK.

