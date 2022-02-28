IPL 2022: Punjab Kings name Mayank Agarwal as new captain for upcoming season

Mayank Agarwal will lead Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The opener batter has been an integral part of the IPL franchise since 2018.

He has also served as the squad’s vice- captain and had also briefly captained the team last season.

“I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season. We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it."

"We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it,” Mayank was quoted as saying in a statement released by Punjab Kings.

Mayank was the one of the two players who were retained by the franchise ahead of the auction. He will fill in the boots of his Team India teammate KL Rahul, who will now be seen with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Team head coach Anil Kumble stated that Mayank was an integral part of the leadership group for the last two years.

"The new squad we selected at the recently concluded auction has exciting young talent and outstanding experienced players. We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm. He is hardworking, enthusiastic, a team player with all the attributes required of a leader. I look forward to working with him as captain and believe that he will lead this team to a successful campaign,” the India legend was quoted was quoted as saying in the same release.

