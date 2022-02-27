'Didn't expect to fetch such huge price': Star U-19 all-rounder on bagging 10x more than his base value at IPL auction

After impressing most with his all-round skills, India's U-19 star Raj Angad Bawa is ready to make an impact in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 19-year-old was bought for ₹2 crores by Punjab Kings in the recently held IPL mega-auctions.

Sharing his thoughts on his massive price tag, which saw his value increased by 10 times, Bawa said he had no idea he'll bag such an hefty amount but is happy that he'll be representing his home franchise.

“I was watching the auctions and when my name was announced I was on the phone with my father. I was a bit nervous but whatever was in my hand I had already delivered in the World Cup. So nothing was in my hand but I didn't expect to fetch such a huge price."

"I'm also happy because I was picked by my home side. I'm from Punjab and I'm excited to practice with them," said Bawa in a video shared by IPL on it's website.

Bawa, who became the first bowler to scalp five wickets in the final of the U-19 World Cup, also looks forward to draw some lessons from senior batter Shikhar Dhawan.

Speaking further, the star U-19 campaigner called himself a huge fan of Yuvraj Singh, who is also his favourite cricketer.

“I've always been a fan of Yuvraj Singh, I grew up watching him play and he has always been my favourite. I've always admired his approach, so I follow him,” said Bawa in the video.

Bawa was among the players, who were fortunate to not contract Covid-19 during the course of the tournament, which India won by defeating England by four wickets in the finals.

He played six matches in which he scored 252 runs at an average of 63. He also scored an unbeaten 162 against Uganda, which is also the highest individual score by an Indian in the U19 World Cup.

With the ball, Bawa bowled 33.2 overs and picked 9 wickets.

