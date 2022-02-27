'Just how Bumrah stitched that over together': Zaheer Khan, Karthik share advice for India pacer ahead of 3rd SL T20I

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik have shared a piece of advice each for in-form bowler Harshal Patel following the hosts taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

The right-arm medium pacer has been heavily impressive since making his international debut against New Zealand late last year. His variations have left the batters puzzled more often than not and that is the reason he has been able to bag 10 wickets in his first seven matches.

While he has been economical on most occasions, the story in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala turned out to be the exact opposite. In 4 overs, Patel leaked 52 runs for a solitary wicket.

Zaheer and Karthik, while speaking to Cricbuzz after the match, shared their views.

“When you are bowling those kinds of slower-ones they have to be spot on and the dip also has to be there. Dharamshala is a high-altitude ground as well so the ball also travels differently. Like you are seeing with sixes traveling the distance - it's the same while bowling as well. Whether it's a yorker or a slower one, you might need that little bit of adjustment which Harshal needs to do. I don't see it as an issue in terms of execution of things or how he's approaching his bowling. It's more of a fine-tuning with regard to the conditions. Maybe add that altitude aspect and see how you can do things differently,” said Zaheer.

Karthik adding further said:

"At this point, his stock and strongest delivery are the slower ones which people find hard to pick. So it's good that he's playing these kinds of games right now. The games he's played recently has allowed him to get away with the slower-ones. When he'll play more on these kinds of wickets he'll realise that - just how Bumrah stitched that over together, he bowled a slower one, then a couple of yorkers, then another slower-one then another couple of yorkers. So he might have to turnaround his strategy a little bit."