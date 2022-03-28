IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami earns massive praise from India legends after top show against Lucknow Super Giants

Mohammed Shami made a brilliant start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign as he rattled the Lucknow Super Giants batters with his clinical display. Riding on his efforts, Gujarat Titans restricted Super Giants to 158/6 in 20 overs as Shami scalped three wickets in his four overs.

He started the contest with an excellent delivery to get rid of Super Giants captain KL Rahul at the Wankhede Stadium.

Carrying forward the momentum he went to remove Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey in short intervals as Lucknow were pushed on the backfoot in the initial stages of the matches.

His efforts drew praises from former Team India legends - Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif. Both the ex-cricketers took to Twitter and here's what they had to say about the 31-year-old:

However, middle-order batters Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow stage a late comeback as the duo added 87 runs for the fifth wicket.

Hooda scored 55 off 41 balls, which featured six 4s and two 6s, before getting out to Rashid Khan. Badoni, on the other hand, scored 54 in the same number of balls. His innings featured four 4s and three 6s. He was dismissed by Varun Aaron, who picked two wickets in the contest.