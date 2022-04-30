'I waited 3 years for a chance. It was my parents' dream to watch me play in IPL': LSG youngster's touching revelation

The Lucknow Super Giants secured an impressive victory over the Punjab Kings in their game in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday. Despite a middle-order collapse, the LSG registered a competitive score of 153/8 in 20 overs, and then restricted the Kings to 133/8 to secure their sixth win in the competition. Dushmantha Chameera, Krunal Pandya, and Mohsin Khan were immense for the side in its victory against PBKS. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

While Chameera scored a brisk 17, Mohsin remained unbeaten on 13 off six deliveries while also taking three wickets in his four overs. Mohsin had made his Indian Premier League debut in LSG's first match of the season against Gujarat Titans, and returned to the XI in the side's previous game against Mumbai Indians.

Incidentally, Mohsin was the part of the MI side over the past three years, but didn't get an opportunity in the XI. After a match-winning performance on Friday night, the 23-year-old opened up on his IPL journey so far.

“I was waiting for three years for an opportunity. My parents used to say that it was their dream to watch me play in an IPL match. Now that I'm playing, my parents are the happiest. I'm very happy as well, I'm fulfilling their dream,” Mohsin told Deepak Hooda during a conversation on IPL's official website.

“I dedicate my performance today to my parents.”

Mohsin also spoke about his experience of playing for the Super Giants thus far.

“I will continue to follow what I've been doing. I keep having conversations with Rahul bhai (KL Rahul) and the support staff, and try to add whatever inputs they give me,” said Mohsin.

“I've been with Mumbai for three years. There were very big players there, so I didn't get an opportunity to play but I learnt a lot. Here, the support staff is quite good and I'm getting to learn a lot here as well.”

