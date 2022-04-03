IPL 2022: Dhoni defies age to show incredible athleticism, quick reflexes to run out Rajapaksa in CSK-PBKS game - WATCH

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on Sunday turned back the clock to remind fans of his incredible run out dismissal in the 2016 Asia Cup during Chennai Super Kings' third game in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium. The 40-year-old defied age to show incredible athleticism and lightning quick reflexes to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the game.

It was in the second over of the game after CSK won the toss and put PBKS to bat first. Rajapaksa pushed the dleivery from Chris Jordan towards the left of the bowler and took off for a single. However, a horrible mix-up with Shikhar Dhawan left him stranded at half-way point in the pitch.

Jordan collected the ball and quickly threw it down to striker's end while Dhoni ran in time, made a full-length dive, collected the ball and under armed it to the stumps as he was still far from the wickets. The replay showed Rajapaksa was well outside the crease as PBKS lost their second wicket in just six balls.

Earlier in the first over, uncapped Indian pacer dismissed PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal for just 4 in the second over of the match.

Dhoni has been having an incredible start to his IPL 2022 season. He has returned to his vintage self with the bat, scoring a blitzkrieg half-century in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders and a blazing 6-ball 16 against Lucknow Super Giants where he scored a first-ball six for the first time in his IPL career.

CSK, however, have struggled in the first two games as they lost on both occasions, registering their worst ever start to an IPL season. They are now in search for their maiden win in the match against PBKS.