'Mahi bhai helped me improve my game': India's 28-year-old star reveals MS Dhoni's key advice in debut season for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the season when the side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs on Tuesday. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side faced four successive defeats before eventually breaking the streak against Faf du Plessis' side at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, CSK put on a mammoth total of 216/4 in 20 overs, with all-rounder Shivam Dube (95*) and Robin Uthappa (88) forging an incredible 165-run stand for the third wicket.

Dube also registered his highest IPL score in the game and was named the man of the match for his performance. Dube reached 95 in merely 46 deliveries with five fours and eight sixes.

In the post-match presentation, the all-rounder spoke in detail about his outing and credited teammate and former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for “improving” his game.

"We were looking for the first win and I am really happy that I contributed to the team. It's an honour for me. I am more focused this time and focusing on basics. I spoke to many seniors - Mahi bhai also helped me to improve the game. He said, 'Just be focused, just be still, just let the skill work in the game," said Shivam Dube in a post-match presentation.

"I wanted to time the ball really well. I tried to maintain my balance. Yuvi pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him. As the situation demands, as the captain and coach tell me, I am ready to bat anywhere," he added.

Dube has been an aggressive batter on the domestic circuit but has not been able to replicate that form at the IPL and international level. He has played 13 T20s and an ODI for India with his last appearance coming back in February 2020.

“(The team management) has given security and at the same time I back my game. I feel the ball which I can hit, I do that and I am able to connect well, so my confidence is high. I’m trying to play my own game,” said the batter, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

