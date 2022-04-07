'Mama, I just killed a match': Wasim Jaffer gives Pat Cummins blitz a ‘Freddie Mercury’ touch, comes up with epic meme

Pat Cummins made a brilliant start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign as he scored the joint-fastest half century to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secure a resounding five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday evening.

The Aussie, who walked in to bat when KKR still required 61 off 41 balls, reached his half-century in just 14 balls as his side completed the 162-run chase in just 16 overs. Cummins match-winning effort saw him equal KL Rahul's record of fastest fifty, which the current Lucknow Super Giants captain had achieved back in 2018.

Not just MI but Cummins' imperious display also blew the minds of the ex-cricketers, who have been avidly following the T20 league.

Wasim Jaffer was among the few who were quick to react as he shared a meme featuring 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to describe the knock.

Cummins finished the contest unbeaten on 56 off 15 deliveries, which featured four boundaries and six maximums. He plundered 35 runs in fast bowler Daniel Sams’ 16th over as Kolkata cantered to 162-5 to register a five-wicket victory.

"I am more surprised. It just came off. I was not trying to overthink. That's really satisfying, " said Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.