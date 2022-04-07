‘Rohit Sharma fans cool down’: Virender Sehwag after his ‘vada pav’ tweet on Pat Cummins draws criticism

Former India opener Virender Sehwag issued a clarification after his 'vada pav' tweet did not go down well with Rohit Sharma fans. Sehwag, considered one of India's best openers across formats, congratulated Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins for hitting the joint-fastest fifty in an IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians, in his own style. Drawing a reference to Mumbai's famous delicacy, Sehwag said it was like snatching 'vada pav' from the MI players.

"Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56," tweeted Sehwag after Cummins smashed an unbeaten 56 off 15 balls that included 6 sixes and 4 fours in KKR's 5-wicket victory against MI in Pune on Wednesday.

Sehwag's tweet, however, was not well received by MI captain Rohit Sharma's fans, who criticised the former opener.

A few hours later, Sehwag clarified by posting another tweet. India's first triple centurion in the longest format of the game said the 'vada pav' reference was for Mumbai Indians and not Rohit Sharma. Sehwag also went on to add that he is a big fan of the current India captain's batting.

"The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo, I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys," Sehwag tweeted.

Apart from Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer also played anchored innings of 50 runs off 41 balls, to help KKR in chasing the target of 162 in just 16 overs.

Earlier, a crucial 83-run partnership by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma helped MI reach 161/4. For KKR, Cummins scalped two wickets, whereas Varun Chakaravarthy and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each.

With this win, KKR registered their third win of IPL 2022. On the other hand, MI are yet to open their account on the points tally, as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss.