IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs LSG: Confident Punjab aim for consecutive wins, one change expected

PBKS predicted XI vs LSG: Going into the contest, the Punjab unit won't look to tinker much with their playing XI, however, one change can be expected on the cards.
Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates.(IPL)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 11:39 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After securing an impressive 11-run wicket over Chennai Super Kings, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings will look to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday evening. The encounter saw Shikhar Dhawan piling runs at the top, which helped the side post a stiff 187/4 on the board. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Apart from Dhawan, the return of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing XI yielded nothing but dividends. The Sri Lanka international stitched a crucial partnership with Dhawan and scored 42 off 32 balls. Rishi Dhawan, who was playing his first match of the season, also had a decent outing. 

Going into the contest, the Punjab unit won't look to tinker much with their playing XI, however, one change can be expected on the cards. With Jonny Bairstow in, the English cricketer can take the wicketkeeping duties and open gates for Shahrukh Khan in the playing XI. If that's the case, Jitesh Verma will have to sit out of the contest. 

Punjab Kings predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants

Openers: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan 

Top and middle order: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan 

Spin option: Rahul Chahar

Pacers: Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh 

PBKS predicted XI vs LSG: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh   

Changes from the previous match: Shahrukh Khan comes in for Jitesh Verma

