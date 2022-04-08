'Sir, please look for private job. I am done with cricket': Coach reveals PBKS' 24-year-old star had almost quit in 2018

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made a strong start to the 2022 Indian Premier League under their new captain Mayank Agarwal. The side had defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game, and even as it faced a big defeat to the Knight Riders in their next match, PBKS came back strongly to defeat Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings by a comprehensive margin of 54 runs.

The Punjab Kings' bowlers had a stellar outing in the game against CSK, as they bowled the side out on 126 in a 181-run chase. While all bowlers had an impressive outing, 24-year-old Vaibhav Arora returned with the most economical figures (2/21 in four overs). The figures were further significant because Arora was making his debut in the Indian Premier League.

Following his superb performance against the defending champions, the fans and former cricketers alike heaped praise on the right-arm pacer. However, his personal coach Ravi Verma revealed that Arora had almost quit the game in 2018. Narrating the story to the Indian Express, Verma said that during a district game, seven catches were dropped off Arora's bowling, which left the bowler irritated.

“‘Sir koi bhi private naukari dekh lo, cricket ab nahi ho sakta (Sir please look for a private job, i am done with cricket),” Verma recalled Arora's words.

“I told him to get a ‘Quitter’ tattoo on his forehead and never call me again," he further recollected.

Arora, then, pushed further and eventually earned the Ranji call-up in the 2019/20 season of the tournament, making his debut against Saurashtra in Dharamsala. He made his List A and T20 debut for the state side last year. In IPL 2020, his friend and now teammate Arshdeep Singh helped him and Punjab Kings eventually signed Arora as a net bowler for the season.

“Those 80 days with the Punjab Kings gave me an enormous amount of confidence. It took my bowling to the next level. I was bowling to KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal in the nets. It took the fear factor away from me," Arora added.

“After our first net session in Dubai, Rahul bhai asked me where do I play from and said you would play in IPL soon. Anil sir also came to me once and asked a similar question; he said I have got the potential and told me to keep working hard.”