IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: Rajasthan Royals firm at top despite losing, opportunity for Ishan Kishan

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: Dinesh Karthik produced another stellar show with the bat, as he smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Batting first Rajasthan had posted 169/3 on the board, with in-form batter Jos Buttler once again proving his worth with the bat. The England batter scored 70 off 47 balls. In response RCB got off to a brilliant start with openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat adding 55 runs for the first wicket. However, the story changed soon with Yuzvendra Chahal inflicting the most damage as RCB were then reduced to 87/5 in 12.3 overs.

Karthik along with Shahbaz Ahmed then added 67 runs off 32 balls as the team completed the run-chase with five balls to spare.

Points table

IPL 2022: Updated points table after RR vs RCB (IPL)

Despite ending up on the losing side, Rajasthan Royals still find themselves top of the points table. The franchise have won two matches out of the three they've played so far and have a healthy net run-rate of +1.218.

Meanwhile, RCB are placed sixth despite having the same number points. Their net run-rate is however slightly weaker and it currently stands at + 0.159.

Orange Cap

IPL 2022: Race for the Orange Cap (IPL)

Another fine knock by Buttler has kept him firm in the Orange Cap race, who stands at the top with 205 runs from three matches.

Ishan Kishan is the second player in the race, with 135 runs from three matches. He will have an opportunity to close the gap or move past Buttler when Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders later in the evening. [IPL 2022, Orange Cap: Check the full table]

Purple Cap

IPL 2022: Race for Purple Cap

Despite a fine performance by Chahal, who scalped two wickets in the clash against RCB, Umesh Yadav still finds himself at the top in the list of leading wicket-takers. Yadav has eight scalps from three matches, while Avesh Khan and Chahal have seven from the same number of games. [IPL 2022, Purple Cap: Check the full table]