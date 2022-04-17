IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: LSG, RCB join GT atop; KL Rahul moves to 2nd spot in run-scoring list

It was an eventful double-header Saturday in Mumbai where Lucknow Super Giants won by 18 runs in the afternoon game inflicting Mumbai Indians' sixth defeat in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season before Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the evening game. Both the winning teams made significant jump in the points table while the Orange and Purple Cap witnessed a whole lot of changes.

Here's how the points table of IPL 2022 looks after MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB…

Lucknow jumped to the second spot in the points table with as many wins as that of Gujarat, but in six matches, differentiated by an inferior net run rate of +0.296. RCB took the third spot with as many points as Gujarat and Lucknow from six games. They have a net run rate of +0.142. Delhi, meanwhile, remained at the eighth position having lost their third game this season while Mumbai are the only team yet to open their account in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 points table looks after MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB (HT grab)

Orange Cap:

KL Rahul's record-breaking century saw him jump to the second spot in the run-scoring list. He became the second Indian to score multiple centuries in IPL as a captain after Virat Kohli and first to do so for two different franchises. His unbeaten 103 against Mumbai, which was also his second century against the franchise, left him with 235 runs. Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals remains atop while Rahul's opening partner, who scored a 13-ball 24, moved to the fourth spot with 212 runs.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap (HT grab)

Purple Cap:

This list is witnessing some tough battles at the top. Kuldeep Yadav, who managed only a solitary wicket against RCB, took the second spot with 11 wickets, which is as many as Avesh Khan has amassed following his 3 for 30 against Mumbai Indians. RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga too picked his 11th wicket in IPL 2022 and stands fourth in the table.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap (HT Grab)