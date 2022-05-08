IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: LSG move atop, RR remain at third spot

Rajasthan Royals ended their losing streak with a stunning six-wicket win against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, a win that consolidated their chances of making the playoffs and subsequently put Mumbai Indians officially out of the race. In the second match, Lucknow Super Giants, for the first time in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), made the top of the table after an emphatic 75-run win in Pune against Kolkata Knight Riders to stand on verge of making the playoffs. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after PBKS vs RR and LSG vs KKR...

With 16 points in 11 games, LSG have reached the top of the points table, surpassing Gujarat Titans while Rajasthan have remained at the third spot despite the win, but separating themselves from the mid-table battle. The loss also kept Punjab and Kolkata at their respective seventh and eighth spot in the table, further dampening their chances of making the playoffs.

IPL 2022 points table after after PBKS vs RR and LSG vs KKR (HT grab)

Orange Cap:

KL Rahul failed to make an impact in the run-scoring list as he dismissed for a duck, however, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler consolidated his position at the top of the list with his 16-ball 30 that took his tally well past 600 now. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, maintained his position after a 16-ball 12 against the Royals while Quinton de Kock entered the top-5 list again with his 29-ball half-century.

1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 618 runs

2. KL Rahul (LSG) - 451 runs

3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 381 runs

4. David Warner (DC) - 356 runs

5. Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 344 runs

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal's 3 for 28 helped him solidify is position at the top of the wicket-taking list while Kagiso Rabada matched Kuldeep Yadav's tally with his solitary strike against Rajasthan.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 22 wickets

2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 18 wickets

3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 18 wickets

4. T Natarajan (SRH) - 17 wickets

5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 16 wickets

