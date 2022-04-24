IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Hardik Pandya second among top run-getters, Natarajan closing-in on Chahal

It was a dominant outing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who bowled the Royal Challengers Bangalore out on merely 68 before clinching a nine-wicket victory with 12 overs to spare, as they jumped to the second spot in the 2022 Indian Premier League. For the RCB, their lowly score came exactly five years after the side was bowled out on 49 – the lowest total in IPL history. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

In another league game on the double-header Saturday, Gujarat Titans held their nerves to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs in a low-scoring affair. After putting 156/9 on the board, the Titans' bowlers produced a magnificent effort to restrict Shreyas Iyer's side to 148/8 in 20 overs.

Here's how the points table looks like after RR vs DC match...

With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.691 – the highest in the league – thanks to their incredible outing against RCB, SRH are now second in the points table. They only trail the Gujarat Titans, who are the only side to register 12 points as they beat the Knight Riders on Saturday.

IPL Points Table. (HT)

Orange Cap

While Jos Buttler is comfortably placed at the top of the table, Titans' captain Hardik Pandya, who made his return for the side in the game yesterday, scored a valiant 67 off 48 deliveries and jumped to the second spot in the list of highest run-scorers in the season so far. Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, has dropped to the sixth spot.

Orange Cap list. (HT)

Purple Cap

With staggering figures of 3/10 in three overs, T Natarajan took the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers, displacing Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav. Natarajan is three wickets away from the top-placed Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals. KKR's Umesh Yadav, meanwhile, returned to top-5 as he is currently fifth with 11 dismissals to his name.

Purple Cap list. (HT)