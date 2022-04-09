IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: Unbeaten GT take 2nd spot; Shubman Gill enters top-5 in run-scoring list

Rahul Tewatia's final over heroics helped Gujarat Titans successfully chase down the target of 190 to beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Shubman Gill's elegant 59-ball 96 helped the Titans kick off the chase in promising fashion before two brilliant overs in the death brought the Kings alive in the match. However, a brain fade moment from Odean Smith in the final over, coupled with Tewatia's two consecutive stunning sixes over long-on saw the Titans remain unbeaten in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's a look at the points table after PBKS vs GT game:

Gujarat Titans remain the only side yet to lose a match in IPL 2022, as they stand second with six points from three games, behind Kolkata Knight Riders, who have as many points from four games and a superior net run rate. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have slipped to the sixth spot in the points table with two wins in four games.

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap list after PBKS vs GT game(HT grab)

Orange Cap:

Gill's elegant knock comprising 11 boundaries and a solitary six saw him jump to the second spot in the Orange Cap list while PBKS batter Liam Livingstone, who carved seven boundaries and 4 sixes in his 27-ball 64, stands third in the list.

1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 205 runs

2. Shubman Gill (GT) - 180 runs

3. Liam Livingstone - 162 runs

4. Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 149 runs

5. Ishan Kishan (MI) - 149 runs

Purple Cap:

The Purple Cap list witnessed only one change. Rahul Chahar's 1 for 41 against Gujarat saw him take the third spot in the list which is still topped by KKR's Umesh Yadav.

1. Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 9 wickets

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 7 wickets

3. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) - 7 wickets

4. Avesh Khan (LSG)- 6 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 6 wickets