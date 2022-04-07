IPL 2022: Ravi Bishnoi spoils David Warner's return to Delhi; Australian registers unwanted record versus Indian spinner

He made a return to Delhi Capitals after nine long years but David Warner's stay at the crease turned out to be a short-lived one. In the game against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Warner, the fifth-highest run-getter in the IPL, perished to a Ravi Bishnoi delivery in an attempt to cut the young Indian through point. Warner top-edged it straight to Ayush Badoni, who made no mistake in plucking the catch. (LSG vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022)

The Australian's sedate 12-ball four was nowhere close to Prithvi Shaw's blitz at the other end. Shaw, playing his 56th IPL game for the Delhi outfit, smashed 61 off 34 to help the team notch up the highest powerplay score (47) in the ongoing T20 competition.

Warner's (second) debut for the franchise was spoiled, and Bishnoi now holds an impressive bowling record against the Australian. The Indian has removed Warner on three occasions within just six deliveries in T20s.

In three innings, Warner has managed to score just five runs against Bishnoi. Bishnoi inflicted further damage by removing Rowman Powell, who misread a googly and the ball went on to crash the off stump.

The Warner-Bishnoi battle in T20 cricket:

Innings: 3

Runs: 5

Balls: 6

Dismissals: 3

Shaw, who notched up his fifty in just 30 balls, was the first one to depart as he nicked Krishnappa Gowtham's delivery to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan then resurrected the innings to help Delhi get past the 100-run mark.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and continued the trend of bowling first. Pant said Delhi too have bowled first and confirmed three changes.

Delhi brought in Warner, Anrich Nortje and Sarfaraz Khan in place of Tim Seifert, Khaleel Ahmed and Mandeep Singh. Lucknow replaced Manish Pandey with Gowtham.

"We'd have bowled first as well because we haven't played here before. Three changes for us - Warner comes in for Seifert, Nortje in for Khaleel and Sarfaraz replaces Mandeep. He (Warner) is a big addition, such an experienced player and will add value for us," said Pant at the toss.

