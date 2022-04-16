IPL 2022, RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Will Harhsal Patel return to playing XI? Bangalore look to get back to winning ways

Royal Challengers Bangalore had registered a hat-trick of wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs to halt their impressive IPL 2022 run. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to get its campaign back on track when it takes on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The perennial underachievers will hope for Harshal Patel's return after Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa took bowlers to the cleaners, helping Chennai post a daunting total on the scoreboard.

On the batting front, the 2016 IPL finalists will rely heavily on the opening pair of du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. Bangalore also have Virat Kohli in the mix, who has notched up two 40-plus scores so far in the tournament, and Dinesh Karthik, who has played the role of a finisher to perfection.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been in scintillating form and he produced a threatening 34 off 14 balls against Chennai, keeping Bangalore alive in the chase. Delhi Capitals are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and Bangalore would expect a better show from their bowlers.

Ahead of Match 27 of IPL 2022, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore...

Faf du Plessis (c): In the previous game, Bangalore suffered early losses in their chase as Maheesh Theekshana removed both openers including Faf for just eight. The South African has been saddled with additional responsibility this season and he would look for a substantial knock. His last 50-plus score was against Punjab Kings in Bangalore's IPL 2022 opener.

Anuj Rawat: The left-handed opener gave Bangalore a good start against Mumbai but faltered in the next game. He's blown hot and cold so far and Rawat will seek consistency while starting the innings with his skipper.

Virat Kohli: He has recorded two 40-plus scores but the former RCB leader is yet to get a big knock. He was holed out in the deep off Mukesh Choudhary for one run in the previous game.

Glenn Maxwell: He's been a vital element of the RCB setup since returning to the playing XI. Maxwell adds great depth to any T20 side in modern-day cricket. The Australian looked in great touch against Chennai as he hit an 11-ball 26, including two sixes, before opposition skipper Ravindra Jadeja castled him.

Dinesh Karthik (wk): A seasoned batter and Bangalore's designated finisher this year, Karthik contributed with 34 runs versus Chennai but it wasn’t enough. He's been in scintillating form and fans have even called for his return to India's T20 set-up. During his stay against the defending champions, Karthik hit two fours as well as three sixes to score at a strike rate of 242.86.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The engineer-turned-cricketer has impressed with the willow but skipper Faf will expect a better bowling show from him. He's got two 40-plus scores this year while batting lower down the order. The 27-year-old Bengal player will look for his maiden wicket of the season as well.

Harshal Patel/Suyash Prabhudesai: Skipper Faf also admitted that the team missed Harshal's ability to halt the game with his variations. The pacer was not part of RCB's playing XI against Chennai after he left the bio-bubble to return home after news of his sister's tragic death.

Harshal reportedly joined the team on April 12, after which he served mandatory three-day quarantine. Bangalore will hope for his return to the composition. But they have to go with Suyash Prabhudesai if Harshal remains unavailable. Suyash had hit a brisk 34 on debut versus Chennai.

Wanindu Hasaranga: He was the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore in the previous game. The Sri Lankan tweaker claimed two wickets but he bled 35 in three overs, summing up his team's lacklustre bowling display in the game.

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian made his debut against his previous IPL franchise and returned with figures of 1/33 in four overs. He trapped Ruturaj Gaikwad on 17 and Bangalore will rely on Hazlewood for some wickets with the new ball.

Mohammed Siraj: The Indian pacer will look to rediscover his mojo. He was one of Bangalore's retained players but Siraj has been expensive so far in the tournament. He was taken for runs against Chennai as well. He bled 37 runs in his four overs.

Akash Deep: Along with Siraj, Akash Deep also proved ineffective against Chennai. He gave away 58 runs and the Bengal player will look to redeem himself. He has plucked five wickets in as many games so far.

