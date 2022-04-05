IPL 2022, RCB Predicted XI vs RR: Focus on Kohli, du Plessis as Bangalore fret over availability of star all-rounder

Chasing that elusive IPL trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a confident Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Faf du Plessis' men head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Bangalore camp would look to make it two-in-two and consolidate their position in the upper half of the points table.

Bangalore's bowling unit, led by Wanindu Hasaranga's four-fer, was convincing against Kolkata, who folded for just 128 at the DY Patil Stadium. But the perennial underachievers will expect a much-improved show from their batters, who dragged the game till the last over till the Dinesh Karthik-Harshal Patel pair finished things off.

Bangalore survived some anxious moments against Kolkata after Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav blew away their top-order. The team slumped to 17 for 3 before David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford rebuilt the chase with a 45-run partnership. With 17 needed off the last two overs, Harshal and Karthik added finishing touches to take Bangalore home.

While Hasaranga lived up to his ₹10.75 crore price tag and Akash Deep chipped in with three wickets, the 2016 IPL finalists will expect their top-order comprising Faf and Virat Kohli to fare well, especially when Rajasthan have got the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult in their weaponry. Bangalore should also be wary of Jos Buttler, who hit a splendid ton in his last game against Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of Match 13 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore...

Faf du Plessis (C): He scored a brilliant 88 against Punjab Kings, albeit in a losing cause, and then stuttered to perish on just five against Kolkata. Du Plessis also will have to lead from the front and get a big score and negate the initial threat of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini.

Virat Kohli: He had opened in the 2016 edition and the season was an incredible one for the former skipper. Kohli scored 973 runs at 81.08 and with an impressive strike rate of 152.03 comprising four centuries. Should Kohli return to open for RCB? Anuj Rawat scored 21 and nought in the first two games and Bangalore might think of a change in the opening combination.

Mahipal Lomror/Anuj Rawat: Lomror last year contributed 94 runs in four matches for Rajasthan Royals and he might be seen playing against his old franchise. He hasn't been presented with many chances so far in the IPL. But Lomror has the ability to shift gears and tackle spin as well. A good alternative at the No.3 spot if Bangalore change things up. He fetched a ₹95 lakh paycheque in the February auction.

David Willey: He put up a vital 45-run stand with Sherfane Rutherford at a time when the game was meandering. The Englishman has a staggering strike rate of over 140 but his innings against Kolkata showed his ability to move the scoreboard in crunch situations. He also chipped in with two wickets and a stunning catch running backwards to send back Nitish Rana.

Sherfane Rutherford: Like Willey, Rutherford also has a big task at hand. The West Indian kept Bangalore alive in the run-chase versus Kolkata, and post Willey's departure, he put 39 runs with Shahbaz Ahmed for the fifth wicket. The West Indies all-rounder is a crucial part of the middle order. He perished after scoring a 40-ball-28 but Bangalore were in touching distance of the win.

Dinesh Karthik(WK): A no-brainer! He was snapped up for a sum of ₹5.5 crore and Karthik's experience adds an enormous amount of stability to Bangalore's lower order. Against Kolkata, Karthik clobbered a six and a four on first two deliveries to take Bangalore home. The 36-year-old keeper-batter had also smashed 32 in the opening game.

Shahbaz Ahmed: A handy left-handed batter who can hit lusty blows and contribute with the ball as well. The Bengal player tonked three sixes en route to 20-ball 27 in the previous game.

Harshal Patel: Last season's purple cap holder Harshal Patel has picked up three wickets so far, and as the action shifts to the Wankhede, he will look to add a few more to his bag. He had also produced a crucial batting show in the last game. Harshal hit a 6-ball 10 including two fours.

Wanindu Hasaranga: It's going to be a 'Chahal vs Hasaranga' battle of leg-spin on the Wankhede strip. Hasaranga had picked up 4/20 to bamboozle the Kolkata middle-order and the Sri Lankan will look to add a few more wickets under his belt. He will be up against a strong batting line-up comprising the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal.

Akash Deep: Young Akash Deep took 3 for 45 against Kolkata as he dismissed hard-hitting top-order batters Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana, both for 10. He castled Umesh Yadav as Kolkata folded for 128 at the DY Patil Stadium. He was a net bowler for Bangalore before the franchise picked up for ₹20 lakh in the February auction. This could perhaps be the breakthrough season for him! He's already got four wickets in two games.

Mohammed Siraj: He conceded at 14 per over in the opening game against Punjab. But Siraj put up an excellent show against Kolkata, giving away just 25 runs in his four overs and removing Ajinkya Rahane early. He was among Bangalore's retentions and the pacer will look to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise. He has grown by leaps since shifting his base to Bangalore.

