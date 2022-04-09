Watch: RCB's Glenn Maxwell turns 'Superman' with incredible direct hit to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma

Glenn Maxwell announced his return to the Indian Premier League in style, and he didn't even need to wait for a bat in hand. The Australian cricketer made a superhuman effort to throw a brilliant direct hit to dismiss the in-form Tilak Varma during the game against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. His direct hit helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore strike a fourth wicket of MI innings, as Faf du Plessis' men enjoyed a stellar start to the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'KKR used him at opening, 3, 4, 5. Here, he has a fixed position': Parthiv Patel on 31-year-old star's IPL 2022 outings

Maxwell is playing in his first game of the IPL this year against MI, having missed the opening three matches due to his wedding. The Australian all-rounder was one of the three cricketers retained by the franchise ahead of the current season of the tournament.

It was a poor call from the young Tilak Varma to go for a run, as he taps the delivery from Akash Deep front of short cover. Maxwell ran in, swooped and threw an under-arm direct hit to dismiss the dangerous Tilak.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

The five-time champions are in an unpleasant position with three defeats and are up against the RCB side which is further boosted up by Maxwell's return.

Mumbai Indians made two changes with Jaydev Unadkat and Sanjay Yadav making debuts, replacing Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams.

The RCB are currently fifth in the IPL table with two wins in three games, and have a chance to displace the Kolkata Knight Riders at top with a victory against Rohit Sharma's side on Saturday. MI, meanwhile, are searching for their first victory of the season, having lost their first three games to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Knight Riders respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}