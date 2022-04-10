'We were reading through MCC Laws of Cricket. Here's what we found': RCB's bold tweet on Kohli's dismissal against MI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a dominant victory over the Mumbai Indians in their fourth game of the season in the 2022 Indian Premier League. With an 8-wicket victory, Faf du Plessis' RCB moved to third spot with three wins, while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians endured their second-worst start of the season – so far. The side is yet to secure a win in four games and is reeling at the bottom of the table.

In the 18th match of the season at the MCA Stadium in Pune, RCB restricted MI to 151/7 in 20 overs after asking Rohit's men to bat; in reply, Bangalore chased down the paltry target with 9 balls remaining. Anuj Rawat top-scored for the side in the run-chase (66 off 47 deliveries), while former RCB captain Virat Kohli also returned to run-scoring in style with a brisk 48.

With merely 8 runs needed for victory in two overs, however, Kohli fell merely two runs short of his half-century as he was adjudged leg-before wicket on Dewald Brevis' first delivery in IPL. Kohli took an instant review and the third umpire upheld the on-field umpire's decision, triggering debate among fans and former cricketers on whether Kohli was out.

It was a close call and during the review, the third umpire had noticed that the contact between bat and ball was simultaneous. As such, the law dictates that the touch with the bat will be given priority.

“If the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat,” MCC's Laws of Cricket (36.2.2) states.

The RCB posted the same on their official Twitter profile as well:

The dismissal led to RCB fans being disappointed with the umpires – more so because Kohli had been going through a rough patch over the past few months. The former RCB skipper had a rough start to the tournament with scores of 41*, 12, and 5 in his first three games.

Kohli was visibly disappointed with the decision as well, and showed his anger as he crossed the boundary line while walking towards the pavilion.