IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of players retained by all 8 franchises

IPL 2022 retention list: A total of 27 players were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League mega auctions, which will see ten teams battle it out between themselves to rope in the finest cricketing talents.

The usual suspects such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni will remain where they are but Punjab Kings will see a new skipper in place after KL Rahul decided to be a part of the auctions. Previous edition's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders have shown immense faith on their all-round strength as the team retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer.

In this piece we take a look at the eight franchises and the players they retained ahead of the mega auction:

Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), Dhoni (12 crore), all-rounder Moeen Ali (8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore). The remaining purse value of CSK is ₹48 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have heavily relied on their all-round strength and have backed Russell (12 crore), Iyer (8 crore) and Narine (6 crore). Apart from the trio, the team also didn't let go off the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore). The remaining purse value of KKR stands at ₹48 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad made some big move by releasing their star campaigner Rashid Khan. Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Jason Holder, and Jason Roy were also not part of the SRH retained list. The team, however, backed Kane Williamson (14 crore) to lead the franchise. Apart from him the team also retained two uncapped Indian players in the form of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik at ₹4 crore each. The remaining purse value of SRH is ₹68 crore.

Mumbai Indians

The most successful franchise of the IPL, Mumbai Indians have kept Rohit Sharma (16 crore). Apart from the skipper, the team backed big man from West Indies Kieron Pollard (6 crore), star batter Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore) and premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore). The remaining purse value of MI is ₹48 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Bangalore franchise have retained former captain Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (7 crore). The notable omissions from the RCB camp are previous edition's purple cap winner Harshal Patel and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Their remaining purse value stands at ₹57 crore.

Delhi Capitals

While Delhi Capitals have let go off Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side. He has been retained for ₹16 crore and apart from him the franchise have kept Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore), and Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore). The DC remaining purse value is ₹47.5 crore.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have backed their skipper Sanju Samson (14 crore), England star batter Jos Buttler (10 crore), and young Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore). The franchise have released England stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Their remaining purse value stands at ₹62 crore.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will see a new skipper as coach Anil Kumble confirmed that KL Rahul was keen to be a part of the auctions. Meanwhile, the franchise have retained opener Mayank Agarwal (12 crore) and rookie seamer Arshdeep Singh (4 crore). Their remaining purse value is ₹72 crore.

