'Ever since we lost against NZ in 2021 T20 WC..': Ex-MI star points out big 'change' in Rohit Sharma's batting approach

Mumbai Indians will return to action on Saturday when the side takes on the Rajasthan Royals in the first game of the double-header Saturday. The MI conceded a four-wicket loss in their opening game of the season against the Delhi Capitals, but received a big boost ahead of the Royals clash as their premier batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to the playing XI.

Suryakumar was recovering from an injury ahead of the opening clash; and even as MI posted a strong score of 177/5 in 20 overs, the DC chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.

In the Royals clash, Mumbai will be pinning their hopes on captain Rohit Sharma, who had shown an attacking intent as he opened the innings alongside youngster Ishan Kishan. Rohit scored 41 off 32 deliveries and former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who has represented MI under Rohit's captaincy, noticed a change in the MI skipper's approach when it comes to batting.

Patel said that Rohit has been very aggressive right from the very start of the innings, adding that the change came after India's losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup last year.

“It's not just here. Yes, we got to see that in the previous game against Delhi Capitals, but we saw that even when he was playing for India recently. Ever since we lost that game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup (last year), his approach has changed. Throughout this time, he has been trying to do the same,” Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

“I believe he should continue to bat in a similar way as well. Because we know what sort of a player he is. He can accelerate really well but if he starts with an aggressive intent as well, the bowlers are taken aback. If there's the slightest margin of error, you know Rohit won't stop.”

Further naming batters like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter insisted that bowlers will have “some fear” if such batters adopt an aggressive approach from the start.

“These batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan.. if they come to the crease with an attacking mindset, the bowlers will have always have some fear in the mind. So it is the right approach for Rohit Sharma and hopefully he scores big runs,” said Parthiv.