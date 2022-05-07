'That's cruelty. If it happened in Jamaica..': Rovman Powell reacts to Prithvi Shaw's story about his 546-run innings

In 2013, India batter Prithvi Shaw – who was 14 at the time – drew attention from the cricket fraternity when he slammed 546 runs in an innings during a Haris Shield Game. Shaw, representing the Rizvi Springfield, had created an Indian record for highest score in minor cricket with the innings, that came against St Francis D'Assisi. During his 330-ball innings, Shaw also shared a 619-run stand for the second wicket with fellow batter Satyalaksh Jain, who scored 164. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Over eight years down the line, Prithvi Shaw is now one of the most aggressive openers in the Indian Premier League, and was one of the four players retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2022 edition of the league. Shaw has been one of the more consistent performers for the DC this season, and formed an efficient opening partnership with Australia star David Warner.

During a candid conversation on The Grade Cricketer podcast which also included Warner and DC's West Indies star Rovman Powell, Shaw recalled the record-shattering innings in 2014.

“I was dropped twice,” Shaw revealed. "There was a record of Brian Lara sir, I think 444 in domestic cricket. I was on 443 and my dad shouted, "you need one run to Brian Lara's record." I was like, "okay, fine." Then, on the next ball, one of the guys dropped my catch!

“The next highest score was 255. Our team total of 998. They got all out on around 110, first day at lunch. We batted the whole day; the next day till the end, and the morning session.”

Rovman Powell was surprised at this, and hilariously reacted to Shaw narrating the story.

“That's cruelty at that level,” Powell said, inducing laughter from Shaw and Warner.

“Guys in the sun for so long. I'm sure in Jamaica, if that happened, the opposing team wil call off the players. They would start to get ridicilous. The coach would say, 'come, we don't want anymore of this',” Powell further said.

