Home / Cricket / 'I looked at my bats and asked, 'who's going to give me runs?': Rovman Powell shares story about his poor IPL 2022 start
cricket

'I looked at my bats and asked, 'who's going to give me runs?': Rovman Powell shares story about his poor IPL 2022 start

IPL 2022: Rovman Powell had endured a poor start to the season for the Delhi Capitals.
Rovman Powell(PTI)
Published on May 08, 2022 10:04 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

West Indies' star Rovman Powell has produced scintillating performances with the bat for the Delhi Capitals in the past few games. In his past four games, Powell has registered scores of 36, 33*, 35 and 67* while largely batting at the lower-middle order. In DC's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Powell was promoted at no.5 and he scored his first half-century of the edition, forging an unbeaten 122-run stand with David Warner. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Also read: Watch: Ricky Ponting praises India star for bowling despite injury; Delhi Capitals players cheer

However, Powell had endured a poor start to his maiden Indian Premier League season. He had scored only 31 runs in the first six games put together before finally getting back to run-scoring in the season.

During a candid conversation on The Grade Podcast, Powell funnily narrated how he expressed his frustration at the bat after the string of failures in the first three games of the season. 

“In the first three games of the IPL, I didn't get many runs. (Moreover), I didn't get runs with the bat that I score so many runs. I was in my room, I put them (the bat) back on the bed and I said, 'you're going to disappoint me in the IPL. What are you doing?'” Powell said, inducing laughter from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, who were also a part of the conversation.

RELATED STORIES

Powell further revealed that after another low score, he kept the bat aside and picked a different bat.

“I said ok, I'm playing in the next game and I'm giving you one more chance. I get one ball against RCB (in fifth game of the season - dismissed on 0), and when I went back to the room, I just put them (the bat) on the bed and I said, 'I'm gonna give you a little break'. And I looked on the next 4-5 bats that I have and I said, 'who's going to put up their hands and give me some runs?'” said Powell.

“I just take one and flip the script!"

Delhi Capitals will return to action later tonight when the side takes on the Chennai Super Kings.

