'A lot of bowlers might have not wanted to bowl after they get hit there': Ponting praises India star; DC players cheer

The Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways earlier this week when the side defeated the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side defeated the SRH by 21 runs in the game on Thursday, as it kept its chances alive in the race for playoff qualification in the season. After posting a mammoth score of 207/5 in 20 overs, the DC bowlers restricted SRH to 186/8. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, as he took three wickets in the game including that of Aiden Markram, who looked dangerous in the run-chase for SRH.

However, in the fourth ball of the 13th over, Khaleel was hit near his collarbone after Nicholas Pooran smashed a length ball straight towards the bowler. Khaleel winced in pain and the play was halted for a significant period of time, as the physio attended Khaleel. The pacer eventually returned to his bowling mark after receiving the treatment.

Following the win, Khaleel sat with a ice-pack on his shoulders as Ricky Ponting addressed the dressing room, and the Delhi Capitals head coach made a special mention of the incident as he praised the Indian pacer.

“You're sitting there with that ice pack on your shoulder. Trust me, a lot of bowlers around the world, when they got hit here, they might have not wanted to get back to their mark and bowl the next ball. They might have been looking at the changing room,” Ponting told Khaleel, drawing thunderous applause from the players and support staff.

Khaleel Ahmed also reached 100 wickets in T20 cricket during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He reached the triple-figure mark after removing Aiden Markram.

This was DC's fifth win in IPL 2022 while SRH fell to their fifth loss of the season; both teams have played 10 games and now have 10 points each.

