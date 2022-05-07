'He picked close to 50 wickets for India A': MSK Prasad cites star bowler's example to suggest Umran Malik's future plan

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has taken the 2022 Indian Premier League by storm with his electrifying pace. Earlier this week, he bowled the fastest delivery in IPL 2022, clocking 157 kph during the game against Delhi Capitals; he has taken 15 wickets in ten matches for the SRH so far, and a number of former cricketers have called for his inclusion in the Indian team. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

India will participate in the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in October-November in Australia later this year, and many also believe that Umran's pace will help the side on the surfaces Down Under.

However, former chief selector MSK Prasad has warned Team India against ‘fast-tracking’ the 22-year-old pace sensation, insisting that it is necessary to groom the talented youngster.

“I feel Umran Malik should be groomed through a systematic process rather than fast-tracking into the Indian team. I know that clicking 150 kph-plus is never easy. But if you pick him for international duty and if he doesn’t do well, he will be dejected and will be nowhere. So, a full season of domestic cricket and a couple of India A tours will help him to develop into a good bowler similar to Mohammed Siraj,” MSK Prasad told The Federal.

Further expanding on his example of Mohammed Siraj, Prasad said that Siraj was able to perform on his maiden Test tour to Australia because he had ample experience in red-ball cricket during his multiple stints with India ‘A’.

“Siraj bowled very well in his first full Test tour to Australia. He could do that because he had gained the experience of red-ball cricket by picking close to 50 wickets for India A. I know that very few people have that ability (to bowl 150 kph-plus). By grooming him through a process, there are chances that he will serve Indian cricket for a longer period. At the moment, I am really enjoying watching him. Credit should be given to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management because they backed him,” said the former chief selector of Team India.

