IPL 2022, RR Predicted XI vs MI: Sanju Samson to boost line-up by bringing in star overseas allrounder

Rajasthan Royals made a perfect start to their campaign in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), by ticking all the boxes in their impressive 61-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week. The Sanju Samson-led side now have a chance to make it two-in-two and take the top spot in the points table when they take on five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai.

The onus will once again be on the captain and Rajasthan's star overseas player, Jos Buttler. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored 55 off 27 while the England cricketer pulled off 35 off 28. The bowling department was spot-on as well, led by Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult, who picked five wickets between themselves. Rajasthan's only concern heading into the game against Mumbai will be replacing pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Here is RR Predicted XI vs MI…

Jos Buttler: He provided the perfect start to the Royals in the previous game and there is no reason why he should be replaced by anyone in the team. And Buttler loves playing against Mumbai. In five games against the Rohit Sharma-led side, Buttler has scored 300 runs at 75 with a strike rate of 166.7 - the average and the strike rate is his highest against any team he has played at least five matches in the IPL.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Royals showed great faith in the youngster and he looked to repay the faith with his 16-ball 20 that helped the team get off to a great start against SRH in the last game.

Sanju Samson: He will once again be the key batter in the line-up following his superb start to the campaign with a half-century in Pune. He is nine runs short of amassing 500 runs in IPL against Mumbai and in the last six innings against them, he has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 147.3.

Devdutt Padikkal: The 21-year-old never batted outside the opening spot and had risen to fame in the previous season with his impressive batting at the top of the order. But the Royals trusted him with the No.4 position, where he batted for the first time in his T20 career, and he pulled off 41 off 29, laced with four boundaries and 2 sixes.

Shimron Hetmyer: He walked in during the 17th over and gave Rajasthan the perfect boost in the death over with his 13-ball 32 that helped the team set a 211-run target. He will hence continue at No.5 for the Royals.

Riyan Parag: He scored 9-ball 12 batting at No.6 and conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled. Parag may have been part of the Royals set-up for quite some time now, but the youngster needs to step up.

James Neesham: With Coulter-Nile injured, Rajasthan couldn't find a better replacement than the New Zealand all-rounder who is quite a finisher in limited-overs cricket and is a handy medium pacer.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Utilised in the middle overs, Ashwin played his role perfectly in controlling the run rate as he conceded 21 runs in four overs, going wicketless.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Used simultaneously with Ashwin, Chahal perfectly complemented the offie as he finished with 3 for 22 in his four-over spell against Sunrisers. Chahal loves bowling against Mumbai, against whom he has picked 22 wickets - the most against any opponent - at a strike rate of 15.08.

Prasidh Krishna: He provided the Royals with the perfect start with the bowl, picking two wickets in the powerplay against SRH before finishing with 2 for 16 in four overs.

Trent Boult: The New Zealand pacer too played a key role in Rajasthan's win earlier this week as he picked a wicket each with the new and the old ball, finishing with 2 for 23.