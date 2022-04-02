Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'When you see pitches used in Tests here..': Ex-PAK captain draws hilarious comparison in pitches at IPL, PAK-AUS Tests

The former Pakistan captain spoke about the pitches in IPL 2022 and further made a hilarious remark on the surfaces used during the PAK-AUS Test series.
Steve Smith and Babar Azam inspecting pitch during the Test series; MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2022(AP/IPL)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

We may have only been eight games into the 2022 Indian Premier League, but the edition has already seen a number of close contests. There were high-scoring thrillers as well as a low-scoring nail-biter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week in the season so far. Even as the dew factor has played a significant role, the pitches have been competitive. 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt spoke in detail about the surfaces used in the Indian Premier League so far, insisting that he is impressed with the pitches assisting both, batters and bowlers.

'The pitches are amazing in this IPL. The ball is swinging, and at the same time, you are seeing high-scoring games as well. Batsmen who are wary of the movement, once they settle in, are striking the ball really well. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee bowled good, we saw the other day that Harshal Patel was also impressive. So, the new-ball bowler are definitely getting help," said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

Citing the example of Umesh's performance in the game against PBKS, Butt said that such pitches are “good news” for pacers. “Umesh Yadav is in briliant rhythm. He's hitting the lengths really well.

“It is good news for all the pace bowlers who are playing in this edition of IPL. I think, overall, the pitches are brilliant here,” said Butt.

Butt also recalled the pitches in the recently-concluded Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the former Pakistan skipper hilariously added that any pitch in the IPL would be better than the ones which were used during the three Tests.

“Here, the pitches we saw in the Test series between Pakistan and Australia.. in comparison to those, I think all pitches would be better,” said Butt.

