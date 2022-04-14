IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar rates uncapped PBKS pacer above Bhuvneshwar Kumar; ‘He is a much better bowler in T20’

Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings completed a thrilling 12-run win over the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Riding on some solid batting display by Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings went to pile 198/5 in their 20 overs.

With the ball, the Kings were slightly expensive as rookie Vaibhav Arora leaked runs at over 10 runs. Rahul Chahar too was taken for a ride by 18-year-old South Africa batter Dewald Brevis, who hit the spinner for four sixes in a row.

While the rest leaked runs, Punjab's senior pacer Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh were successful in keeping things tight for the opposition.

The duo finished their quota at an economy of just over 7, with Arshdeep even bowling a crucial 18th over to tilt the match into Punjab's favour.

With 33 required off the final three overs, the 23-year-old just conceded five runs and finished his four overs at 29/0.

The youngster didn't manage to get a single scalp but his clinical display surely helped him earn plaudits from several ex-cricketers, who are keenly following the developments in the lucrative T20 league.

Among them was Sanjay Manjrekar, who was mighty impressed with Arshdeep's efforts.

“Nobody is going to talk about Arshdeep Singh. Everyone’s talking about Odean Smith’s four wickets. But the guys who really made the difference were Rabada, picked up two huge wickets (Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav) and Arshdeep Singh. The first over went for 12, the second at the start went for nine by Rabada. Arshdeep gets the ball and concedes four and the 18th over just conceded five runs. So this is a guy who has been doing this for years now and those are the contribution when the match is slipping away, a five-run over with a set batter around him. Surya during that over took a single because he couldn’t get him away. That’s the ultimate hats off to the bowler,” said Manjrekar during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

He then made a bold claim and compared the youngster with veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“India keeps going back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has been a wonderful bowler. He has been. But today, if you compare, Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep, he is a much better bowler to have in the T20 side. He is certainly in the top 5 (among Indian bowlers). He must be wondering what more do I have to do (to get into the Indian side). Because today was another night where you're looking at guys like Suryakumar Yadav saying I can't hit this guy, might as well take a single. That's what you do against the Bumrah, and the Lasith Malinga,” he added.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, it will be interesting to see if Arshdeep gets a chance with the national side. He was one of the two players retained by Punjab ahead of the mega auction.

In the five matches, Punjab have played so far Arshdeep has managed two wickets and has bowled at an economy of exact 8.