'Warne always talked about energy at the crease. He seems to have that': Vettori on India star's revival in IPL 2022

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League saw the revival of many star Indian bowlers. While Umesh Yadav found consistency in being the new-ball bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders, T Natarajan also made a strong return after being forced to miss a significant part of the previous season due to injuries. However, one of the biggest comeback stories in the edition so far has been that of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the season with 17 dismissals to his name. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

In Delhi Capitals' previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders – Kuldeep's former franchise – the spinner produced a dominant performance as he registered figures of 4/14 in merely three overs, and was named the player of the match. This was his fourth ‘POTM’ award in the season so far, and former left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori talked in detail about the revival of Kuldeep.

“It felt like in the last year or so, when he got the opportunity, he was trying to buy wickets and that may be a product (of the fact that) Sunil Narine was a certainty and (Varun) Chakravarthy was coming into the team. So, (he thought) 'I've got to make the most of the opportunity because if I don't do something, I'm going to be out of the team straightaway,” Vettori told ESPNCricinfo.

“Now it seems he's a lot more settled, he's obviously the first choice for Delhi. He is forcing his case towards being back in that Indian team and it's all about what he has done, and how he has improved as a bowler.”

Vettori, then, talked about the technical aspect of Kuldeep's revival, and recalled a quote from the late Shane Warne over bringing the “energy to the crease.”

“More revolutions means your hand position, your release point, and the energy that you bring to the crease. The great Shane Warne always talked about how the energy at the crease shows how much spin you will get on the ball. You need a quick arm speed, and then your subtleties and your nuance come from your wrist position. Kuldeep looks like he's got the energy, looks like he's got a faster arm action, and now he's letting the skill take over because of that,” said Vettori.

