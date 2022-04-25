IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan becomes second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve massive feat during PBKS vs CSK

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made his 200th Indian Premier League appearance on Monday, completed a huge milestone in the clash against Chennai Super Kings. The left-handed batter became the second player to edge past the 6000-run mark and he now stands second in the list of highest-run getter in the competition.

Dhawan reached the milestone in the second over of the contest after Punjab were invited to bat first after losing the toss.

Catch all the updates of IPL 2022 | PBKS vs CSK

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads the chart with 6402 runs under his kitty.

Here are the batters with most runs in IPL:

V Kohli 6402

S Dhawan 6000*

R Sharma 5764

D Warner 5663

S Raina 5528

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter also completed 9000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He completed the feat with a maximum, smashing a tossed up delivery by Maheesh Theekshana over the mid-wicket fence.

Most runs by Indian batters in T20 cricket

V Kohli - 10392

R Sharma - 10048

S Dhawan - 9004*

Dhawan finished the innings unbeaten on 88 off 59 balls, which included nine 4s and two maximums. Riding on his knock, PBKS piled a stiff 187/4 in 20 overs.

Both the sides, who are languishing at the bottom half of the points table, will be desperate for a positive result. CSK, who are the defending champions, are placed ninth with two wins from seven encounters.

Punjab, who endured consecutive defeats in their previous matches, find themselves at the eighth position with three wins from the same number of matches.

