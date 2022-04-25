PBKS vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Strugglers CSK, PBKS look to catch up in race for top four
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Both CSK and PBKS have been lackluster in the first half of the league stage and are now looking to make the most of the second half. Follow Live score and updates of PBKS vs CSK from the Wankhede Stadium here.
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic MS Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Sunday. CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings. While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front. However, they will approach their the next match embolden by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 25, 2022 05:06 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Score: Last match between CSK and PBKS…
Punjab Kings had won by a whopping 54 runs. Things were a little different back then, Punjab Kings had won their third match in four games and were looking pretty good at that point. Since then, however, PBKS have lost three out of four matches while CSK have won two out of their four games.
Apr 25, 2022 05:02 PM IST
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Updates: Head to head
CSK and PBKS may be in similar situations this season but that has hardly ever been the case in previous years. PBKS have been strugglers but CSK are normally in the running to finish in the top two by this point and this is reflected by the fact that CSK have won 15 of the 26 matches played between the two sides.
Apr 25, 2022 04:45 PM IST
IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK Live Score: Dhoni roars!
He is 40 years old and possibly into his last year as a professional cricketer and so the feats of brilliance that fans became accustomed to seeing from MS Dhoni when he was in his pomp during the last overs of the match have become increasingly rare. And so when they do happen, they are moments to cherish and we got one of those in CSK's previous match this season. They needed to win 16 runs to win off the last four balls and Dhoni smashed them away to bring out down to four needed off the last ball. Jaydev Unadkat sent in a well directed yorker on leg stump but Dhoni managed to whip it past short leg for a boundary and CSK won the match. A good ball answered with a good shot by the great player.
Apr 25, 2022 04:43 PM IST
PBKS vs CSK: Hello and welcome!
MS Dhoni roared and CSK won and that would be a source of inspiration for the struggling four-time champions going into the second half of the league stage. That they beat a team who went on to lose an eighth match in a row, is something they would have to put in the back of their minds because the team they face today have not been too far away from implosions in almost every match they played. PBKS's batting lineup can, on paper, make any chase look like child's play and threaten to put record high totals batting first. But that ability on paper has seldom translated to the field and almost every batter in the squad has been plagued by inconsistency. Add to this the fact that their main pacers Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh haven't really fired and you have a mess that Punjab find themselves so often by this stage of an IPL season.
PBKS vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Chennai, Punjab look to catch up in top 4 race
