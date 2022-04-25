PBKS vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Strugglers CSK, PBKS look to catch up in race for top four

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic MS Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Sunday. CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings. While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front. However, they will approach their the next match embolden by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.

