'He's got potential to be an absolute superstar': KKR coach McCullum heaps huge praise on 'well-respected' India player

The 2022 Indian Premier League begins with the blockbuster opening clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The KKR will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final in 2020. The 26-year-old was snapped by the Knight Riders for ₹12.25 crore after aggressive bidding and was subsequently made skipper of the two-time former champions.

The side's head coach Brendon McCullum, on the eve of the side's clash against Ravindra Jadeja's CSK, spoke in detail about Iyer. The former New Zealand captain, heaping praise on Iyer's batting skills, said that the India player has the potential to be an “absolute superstar” of the game.

"He's a great buy. He could be the franchise player for KKR for the best part of the decade. We've got to start somewhere and that's tomorrow," the New Zealand great said.

"He's already incredibly well-respected around the world for what his game is about and what he's been able to achieve. His best years are certainly in front of him."

“I think he's got the potential to be an absolute superstar of the game so I can't wait to work with him.”

The Kiwi legend is excited that their new skipper shares the same sort of attacking mindset he had during his playing days, something the head coach believes would take the team all the way.

“We both share a common value of how we like to see the game played, which is you get a group of guys together, paint a vision and get the guys play the game positively, and try and embrace those who are around you,” said McCullum.

“We all will go on a journey together to try and achieve something not just special in terms of results but also in terms of the investment, which hopefully we're going to talk about for many years to come. So I'm really, really excited to work with Shreyas.”

