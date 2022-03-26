'This is the question Jadeja will have to answer': Ex-KKR opener points out CSK captain's big dilemma for opening game

Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday when they face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will be a rematch of the previous year's final, where then-CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had led the side to its fourth IPL title, defeating the Knight Riders by 27 runs in Dubai.

However, merely two days ahead of the scheduled opening clash of the tournament, the Chennai Super Kings sent shockwaves across their fan base when they announced MS Dhoni stepping down as captain. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was made the new skipper of the side; and in his very first game, Jadeja and the team management will have a major decision to take on the playing XI.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, while previewing the game later tonight, said that the CSK team management will be left scratching their heads on the number of spinners they should be bowling against KKR.

“Bravo, Hangargekar, Jordan and Milne. I think this is what I will go with. So there will be three overseas fast bowlers. I will think about Theeksana for sure but probably not play him because the Wankhede pitch might not help spin that much. But if Moeen Ali is not there, then you will have Jaddu as the only spinner. Then you will have to reconsider, then maybe Maheesh Theeksana, this is the question Jaddu will have to answer now because he has to drive the team now,” said Aakash.

The former India opener, who had represented KKR in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, further said that Devon Conway is likely to be the first choice as an opener alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"I am assuming that Ruturaj is available, I want to open with Devon Conway alongside Ruturaj. It will be a left-right combination. Devon Conway is a very intelligent player, all intelligent players go to Chennai. I am expecting Ruturaj to have a good year," said Aakash.