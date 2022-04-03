'People actually question his ability to play in T20s': Ex-PAK captain says Shubman Gill makes 'batting look easy'

Riding on a brilliant 84-run knock by opener Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans secured their second successive victory in the 2022 Indian Premier League as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs on Saturday. The opener played at an incredible strike rate of 182.61 as the Titans reached 171/6 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson, then, shined with the ball as he registered figures of 4/28 as GT restricted the Capitals to 157/9.

Gill's innings drew massive praise from fans and experts alike and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also took note of the Indian youngster's knock against the Delhi Capitals. Butt stated that Gill has silenced his critics with the blistering innings and added that batting “looks easy” when the opener plays.

“The way he plays, it is so pleasing on the eye. It feels batting is so easy when he plays. People actually question his ability to play in T20s. With this innings, he has denied his people an opportunity to criticise him,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

“His innings pushed Gujarat Titans to 171 in the game. There were no other exceptional cameos. His innings was outstanding.”

Gill struck six boundaries and four sixes during his stunning innings, and captain Hardik Pandya (31) revived the Titans innings with a 65-run partnership for the third wicket after they lost Matthew Wade (1) and Shankar (13) cheaply. Gill looked in imperious form during his knock as he made amends of his cheap dismissal -- zero runs -- in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants.

He hoisted Axar Patel for a six early on and then smashed the same bowler for another maximum in the 16th over. His best shot was the straight six off Kuldeep in the 15th over. He was finally out in the 18th over off Ahmed (2/34) with Patel taking an easy catch at deep mid-wicket.

