IPL 2022: Dhawan sets eye on Kohli's massive record against CSK; only 41 runs away from going past former RCB skipper

The Punjab Kings will be aiming to return to winning ways when the side meets Chennai Super Kings in its third match of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The Kings had made a magnificent start to the tournament, chasing down a 206-run target with an over to spare; however, the side was bowled out on 137 and eventually conceded a six-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of the season.

The PBKS openers – Mayank Agarwal (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) – may have had a disappointing outing with the bat, but the pair remains one of the most lethal opening duo in the IPL. Dhawan has been an experienced campaigner in the tournament and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the league; and on Sunday, eyes will be on Dhawan who enjoys a particularly healthy record against the Super Kings.

With 908 runs against the franchise so far, Dhawan needs only 41 more to go past former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli for the most runs against CSK.

The left-handed batter is also only seven boundaries short of becoming the first Indian cricketer in the history of T20s to slam a thousand fours.

Here's the list of players to have hit 1000 or more fours:

Chris Gayle - 1132

Alex Hales - 1054

David Warner - 1005

Among Indians, Virat Kohli has the second-highest number of fours in the shortest format of the game (917), followed by opening batter Rohit Sharma (875).

Dhawan is also currently the second-highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (5,843), and could join Virat Kohli as the only second player in the tournament to score 6000+ runs during the course of the current season.

The left-handed opener was bought by the Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore in the mega auction preceding IPL 2022.