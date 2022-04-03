'He wasn't scared of big names': Shastri impressed with 19-year-old Indian player in IPL 2022; 'I like his temperament'

It has been a disappointing start for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the side faced defeats in its first two games against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Rohit Sharma-led MI conceded a 23-run loss in their second game on Saturday, as troubles begin to mount for the side in this season.

With Suryakumar Yadav's absence in the middle-order, MI's batting lineup has looked considerably weak and the bowling attack looks excessively reliant on India star Jasprit Bumrah, who was the only saving grace for the team against the Royals. However, even as things look south for MI in this season, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has named youngster Tilak Varma's performances as a “good omen” for the franchise.

Varma was impressive in the game against Royals, scoring 61 off just 33 deliveries and the side, at one stage, looked in control of the run-chase before Ravichandran Ashwin cut short his innings, inducing a lower-middle order collapse.

“I like his temperament very much. He wasn't scared of the big names,” Shastri said about Varma on ESPNCricinfo.

“He was very calm and composed and has an all-round game with great shots; especially in front of the wicket and the sweep. He used the pace really well too. This is a good omen for Mumbai Indians because Suryakumar Yadav is not in the side and they are missing him very much.”

Shastri added that only Suryakumar can provide the MI with some “strength and stability” in the middle order.

“They need strength and stability in the middle order and that will come only when Suryakumar Yadav returns. So, the innings he played today will benefit Tilak a lot as the tournament proceeds,” said the former India head coach.

Mumbai Indians will return to action on April 6 when they meet Kolkata Knight Riders.