'Was in SA for series when I got the news. Had no one to talk to': Rohit recalls how he dealt with 2011 World Cup snub

The World Cup or the World Championships or the Olympics remains the ultimate goal for any sportsperson across the globe. And subsequently a World Cup or Olympic omission remains the toughest moment in the lives of athletes. On the day when the entire nation celebrated the 11th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup win, present captain Rohit Sharma recalled the moment he learned about his World Cup snub and revealed how he dealt with it.

Rohit had failed to make the cut for the World Cup team that had lifted India's second trophy after beating Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Recalling the moment during his conversation on Dream 11 with young Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who was dropped from India's 2022 Women's World Cup squad earlier this year, Rohit said that he had no one to talk to about this when he came to know about the team announcement and was left thinking by himself at his room on what went wrong.

“It is very hard. Honestly, it's not easy because World Cup is something that you always dream of playing and being part of the World Cup. And plus, contributing for the team's success. I still remember I was in South Africa at that point and we were playing the series when we got the news. I had no one to talk to about this. At that point, I was just in my room sitting and thinking about what went wrong and what I could have done better and all of that,” he said.

Rohit then revealed how he recovered from the low of World Cup snub and battled the frustration.

“But I think, it's important that at that stage I was, we're talking about like tens years from now, and I was only 23 or 24 at that point. So I knew that there's lot of cricket left in me and it's not the end of the world and it was more important for me to comeback from this. What has happened has happened, there is nothing you can change about it,” he said.

“You can be disappointed, you can be frustrated, and that's allowed because it's only natural. You get dejected and frustrated. But in that frustration, I did not want to get out of my path and I wanted to do things I thought of which is to get better as a cricketer and see what went wrong. It was a very tough time and I went by a philosophy of thing that okay tough moments will not last forever but tough people will so I wanted to get really tough and how I do my skill training and all of that.”

Rohit later made the 2015 World Cup squad and in the 2019 edition he scored 648 runs laced with a record five centuries. The 34-year-old is now gearing up for to lead India in the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.