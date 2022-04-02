WATCH: CSK arrange special celebration for MS Dhoni on 11th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup win

April 2, 2011 will forever be etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans as MS Dhoni's magnificent strike at the iconic Wankhede Stadium sent the entire nation into euphoria. It was on this day that India lifted their second ICC World Cup trophy, beating Sri Lanka in the final at home. And as the whole of India celebrated the 11th anniversary of the unforgettable day, Chennai Super Kings arranged a special celebration for Dhoni.

Dhoni's unbeaten 91 off 79 balls, after Gautam Gambhir's 97-run knock helped India end their 27-year-long wait for another World Cup title, their first being back in 1983 when a Kapil Dev-led side scripted history at the Lord's.

Celebrating the historic day, CSK arranged a special cake for Dhoni as his CSK teammates joined him on the occasion on Saturday.

"Achcha - Word of 7he day! Super fam celebrates the World cup memories with the Man himself!" CSK captioned the video.

"MS is an incredible person in the way he does things. To just being a part of each one of those guys' journeys was amazing. Obviously the captain's in particular was special. I remember him deciding he's going to bat earlier than when most expected. Normally he finishes games off but as captain he took charge of the moment," recalled CSK's bowling consultant Eric Simmons, who was the Assistant Coach of India during the tournament, in conversation with the franchise website.

Talking about Chennai Super Kings, they have had a good start to the season in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost both their first two games for the first time in IPL history.

They lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets and to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. CSK will next face Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.