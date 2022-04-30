'Face of the league so far': Sourav Ganguly reserves massive praise for 'eye-catching' Indian youngster in IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some excellent individual performances so far. While the likes of Umesh Yadav and T Natarajan are enjoying a season of revival among Indian fast bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav has arguably been the biggest comeback story, as he currently stands at second in the Purple Cap list with 17 wickets to his name. However, with the addition of two new teams to the tournament, a number of Indian youngsters have also emerged with impressive performances this year, and one player who stands out with his outings so far has been Umran Malik. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The 22-year-old drew the attention of fans and former cricketers alike with his incredible speeds in the previous season, but the 2022 edition could well be his breakthrough year in the tournament. Malik has taken 15 wickets in the season so far and is among the top-5 wicket-takers in the season. In SRH's previous game against Gujarat Titans, the young Jammu player clinched a maiden five-wicket haul, registering figures of 5/25 in four overs.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was also left impressed with Umran Malik's consistent outings this year, and went on to call him the “face of the league” so far.

“Oh, it’s very interesting, I am watching [the IPL],” Ganguly told News18 when asked whether he has been closely watching the league.

“Any team can win and everyone is playing well. The two new teams - Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - are doing well. Umran Malik’s bowling has been eye-catching. Umesh Yadav too has bowled well and so has Khaleel Ahmed. I would say Umran Malik has been the outstanding face of the league so far,” said Ganguly.

While Umesh Yadav is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 14 dismissals to his name, Khaleel Ahmed has taken 11 wickets with a decent economy rate of 7.91.

